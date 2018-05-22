The death rate from cancer is falling for American men, women and children of all backgrounds

Black men were diagnosed with 558.2 cancers per 100,000 people between 2010 and 2014. That was the highest incidence of any group of men, according to the study. For the sake of comparison, there were 500.1 cancer cases per 100,000 white men, 446.8 per 100,000 American Indians and Alaska Native men, and 309 per 100,000 men who were Asians and Pacific Islanders.