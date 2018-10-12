Dodgers vs. Brewers may come down to starters vs. relievers

After riding their bullpen hard to the World Series in 2017, the Dodgers received a receipt for the usage when Houston hammered their relief corps. With their bullpen less reliable this season, and with their starters primed to last deeper into games, the team has switched up its strategy — just in time to face a team who leans even harder on their relievers than the Dodgers did. The strength of Milwaukee’s pitching staff resides in their relief trio of Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel.