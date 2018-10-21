Dodgers return to the World Series where they will try to complete the dream that ended in a nightmare last season

When Machado stopped running, he endeared himself further to all of Wisconsin by grabbing his crotch, a vile gesture by a bad actor, at which point the fans chanted, “You still suck, you still suck!” But four pitches later, it was all forgotten when Bellinger, who was named the NLCS MVP, drove a pitch into the right-field seats, adding to his game-winning hit in the 13th inning in Game 4.