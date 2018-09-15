Yasiel Puig hits three homers, has seven RBIs to lead Dodgers to 17-4 rout of Cardinals

Yasiel Puig’s focus Saturday morning was on a small speaker perched on a railing in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium. He had a Post Malone track blaring and was intently recording it with his phone. A sea of grasshoppers lined the length of the dugout wall behind him. He was not bothered.
The eccentric outfielder was focused as his manager commented on the focus Puig has consistently carried into the batter’s box recently. Sustained focus, Dave Roberts maintained, is the catalyst for Puig’s timely success of late. It has improved the quality of his at-bats, which has increased production against both right-handers and lefties, and had fueled the Dodgers’ offense twice in three days.
“Yasiel’s a very talented, talented player,” Roberts said. “I think the challenge for him is to understand the importance of every game, every pitch.”
Puig’s heightened focus — and production — did not relent once he got on the field Saturday. The outfielder followed his two-homer night on Friday with three more home runs and seven RBIs on Saturday as the Dodgers pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 17-4 for their fourth consecutive win.
Seven Dodgers starters had at least one hit. Cody Bellinger went three for five with a home run and six RBIs. Justin Turner finished three for three with the hit by pitch and a walk. Joc Pederson produced three hits. Manny Machado clubbed his 35th home run.
The outburst came in support of Rich Hill, who gave up four runs in five innings, and vaulted the Dodgers (82-67) past the Cardinals (81-68) into sole possession of the second wild-card spot in the National League. They are now tied with the Colorado Rockies for first place in the National League West. The Rockies are scheduled to play the San Francisco Giants later on Saturday.
Cardinals right-hander John Gant began the day with a quick dismissal of Pederson, striking him out on three pitches. The Dodgers’ response was just as swift. Two pitches later, Turner stroked a single to center. Machado then smashed a fat first-pitch fastball over the wall in right-center field to give Los Angeles the lead. The two-run home run extended the Dodgers’ streak to 23 consecutive games with a homer, one shy of the franchise record set in 1953. It is the longest streak in baseball this season.
A scare nearly derailed the Dodgers in third inning. After Pederson led the frame off with a single, Turner squared around to bunt, a curious decision for the National League’s best hitter since the All-Star break, and couldn’t get out of the way of a two-seam fastball in on his hands The pitch nailed the third baseman on the left wrist, the same wrist he fractured when a pitch hit him in March.
Turner could not conceal the pain. Dodgers personnel emerged to check on their most valuable player. He was crouched down holding his left hand. He was writhing. The Dodgers’ season suddenly hung in the balance. Without Turner the Dodgers simply aren’t the same; they entered Saturday 49-31 in games he starts and 33-36 in games he doesn’t. His absence would be detrimental.
But Turner completed the game — at least temporarily soothing any anxiety over his status —to finish two for two with a walk after the plunking. Los Angeles later loaded the bases and left them that way without scoring a run.
Starting again Saturday because the Cardinals had a right-hander on the mound, Puig compensated for the Dodgers’ wastefulness in the third with a leadoff homer in the fourth. A three-run cushion appeared ample for Hill. The left-hander had surrendered just an infield single through three innings. He had five strikeouts. St. Louis was overmatched, and Hill continued the trend by getting Jose Martinez to fly out to begin the fourth. Then he crumbled. He walked Paul DeJong. Then he walked Marcell Ozuna. Then he walked Jedd Gyorko, loading the bases for Patrick Wisdom. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt paid him a visit.
Hill jumped out 0-2 on Wisdom, signaling an escape was perhaps possible. But his next pitch was a hanging curveball and Wisdom swatted it 427 feet into Big Mac Land. Wisdom pounded his chest as he rounded first base and he later delivered a curtain call. The elevated stakes pulsated. Hill unleashed his frustration on an innocent water cooler when it was over. The Cardinals’ momentum was fleeting.
Turner ignited a five-run fifth inning with a leadoff single. Two walks loaded the bases for Cody Bellinger, coaxing Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to replace Gant with the left-handed Tyler Webb. Bellinger lined a two-out single to push the Dodgers ahead again and bring Shildt out for another pitching change with Puig up next. Shildt elected to insert right-hander Mike Mayers. He was playing the conventional matchup even though Puig carries stark reverse splits.
The outfielder entered Saturday with an .879 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against righties, more than 200 points higher than his mark against lefties. He supported the numbers by drilling a 114.3 mph missile over the left-field wall for a three-run homer. He added another three-run shot off another right-hander, Luke Weaver, in the eighth to complete his first three-home-run game as a major leaguer.
It was his fifth home run in nine at-bats, and 21st this season. He is 11 for 20 with six home runs in his last four starts. He is focused. His undeniable talent has been unleashed. And on Saturday, the Dodgers rode him to another victory.