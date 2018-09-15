Yasiel Puig hits three homers, has seven RBIs to lead Dodgers to 17-4 rout of Cardinals

Starting again Saturday because the Cardinals had a right-hander on the mound, Puig compensated for the Dodgers’ wastefulness in the third with a leadoff homer in the fourth. A three-run cushion appeared ample for Hill. The left-hander had surrendered just an infield single through three innings. He had five strikeouts. St. Louis was overmatched, and Hill continued the trend by getting Jose Martinez to fly out to begin the fourth. Then he crumbled. He walked Paul DeJong. Then he walked Marcell Ozuna. Then he walked Jedd Gyorko, loading the bases for Patrick Wisdom. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt paid him a visit.