Yu Darvish lives up to the hype in impressive debut with Dodgers

The union looked perfect on paper. Yu Darvish served as the most talented pitcher on the trading block in July. The Dodgers loomed as the best team in baseball.

To add Darvish to an already historically successful group, the Dodgers would only increase their chances of ending a 28-season championship drought.

In their first game together, both parties lived up to the hype. Darvish struck out 10, limited the New York Mets to three hits in a 6-0 victory over the Mets on Friday at Citi Field.

Aided by home runs from Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig and Chase Utley, Darvish led from the moment he stepped on the field.

Acquired for a three-prospect package on Monday, Darvish did not bend beneath the pressure of his Dodgers debut. He overcame a shaky first inning to dominate the Mets.

Around 5 p.m., manager Dave Roberts went to talk to Darvish. He found his new pitcher in a casual mood, capable of conducting a conversation without sounding distracted about his evening’s task.

“His head is in a great place,” Roberts said. “He’s just very calm.”

The beginning did not inspire confidence. The first pitch Darvish threw as a Dodger was a 94-mph fastball. Mets outfielder Michael Conforto smacked it into right field for a single.

After striking out Mets third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera with a curveball, Darvish issued a six-pitch walk to first baseman Jay Bruce.

Darvish escaped after loud contact. Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes lined out to left. When outfielder Curtis Granderson ripped a 96-mph fastball up the middle, Darvish reached up to snag the third out.

Darvish benefited from his new offense’s abundance of talent. The Dodgers handed him a first-inning lead. Taylor hung around after falling into an 0-2 count to bash a leadoff homer against Mets starter Jacob deGrom. Taylor saw eight pitches before punishing a 97-mph fastball.

In the second, DeGrom played a small part in the tumultuous history of Puig. DeGrom flipped a curveball over the heart of the plate. Puig walloped a solo shot into left-center field, setting a career high with 20 home runs in a season.

Darvish soon settled into a groove. He struck out two in the second. He worked around DeGrom’s leadoff single and subsequent stolen base to punch out two more with a pair of 95-mph fastballs in the third. He spotted another 95-mph fastball at the knees to freeze Granderson for a strikeout in the fourth.

Taylor sparked the offense again in the fifth. His leadoff single forced Bruce to guard the bag with Corey Seager at the plate. Seager chopped a single through the right side of the infield and Taylor ran to third. Taylor scored when Justin Turner hit into a double play.

Up three runs, Darvish did not panic when Mets rookie Amed Rosario led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Darvish gave up another stolen base, but he retired the next two batters. Conforto came up with two outs.

Here, the Dodgers saw the dynamism of Darvish’s arsenal. Conforto fouled off a slider. He swung through a curveball. With the count at 1-2, Darvish fired a 94-mph fastball. The baseball veered off target, racing up and away. Conforto could not hold back. He failed to check his swing and became Darvish’s seventh strikeout.

Any tension evaporated in the sixth inning. DeGrom had thrown 99 pitches, and did not return after the fifth. The Dodgers took advantage of a left-handed reliever named Josh Smoker. After a walk by Yasmani Grandal, Utley launched a hanging splitter into the second deck of the right-field seats.

Darvish retired the side with five pitches in the sixth. The Dodgers’ offense delivered another run in the seventh: Taylor walked, Seager doubled and Turner hit a sacrifice fly.

In his final inning, Darvish overwhelmed the Mets. Granderson could not catch up to a 92-mph fastball. When second baseman Neil Walker chased a 2-2 curveball, he connected only with air.

The inning ended when Rosario swung through a slider, to give Darvish 10 strikeouts in a stirring debut.

