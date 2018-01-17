Dodgers mailbag: Will Yu Darvish be back in 2018?

In 27 days, the pitchers and catchers of the 2018 Dodgers will report to spring training at Camelback Ranch. The position players will join them a few days later. A new season dawns soon, even if it feels like the offseason has yet to begin.

The Dodgers have done only minor tinkering to the roster that brought them to their first World Series since 1988. They signed right-handed pitcher Tom Koehler. They acquired left-handed reliever Scott Alexander from Kansas City. They made a nifty trade with Atlanta that shipped Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir out of town while reacquiring Matt Kemp.

This small amount of activity qualifies the Dodgers as one of the movers and shakers of this offseason. No, they did not acquire slugging superstar Giancarlo Stanton, as the Yankees did. No, they did not land two-way experiment Shohei Ohtani, as the Angels did. No, they did not empty their coffers for relievers, as the Rockies did. And no, they did not stage a reprise of “Back to the Future” with Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen, as the Giants have.

But at least the Dodgers have done something this offseason, small as the moves may be, at a time when free agents like Yu Darvish, Eric Hosmer, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Todd Frazier, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb are all still available.

Of all those players, it is Darvish who holds the Dodgers’ interest the most. With that in mind, I fielded some questions on Twitter, which you can send to me @McCulloughTimes. Let’s do this.

The Dodgers are serious about trying to sign Darvish, which feels like an upset given where we were at the start of the winter.

Here is what general manager Farhan Zaidi said at the general managers’ meetings in November:

“It was always going to be a difficult [re-signing] for us to do, but we do have some interest.”

The Dodgers made life easier for themselves in that swap with Atlanta, which reset the team’s luxury-tax payroll beneath the $197-million threshold, which would allow the team to avoid the competitive balance tax. Considering the organization’s newfound commitment to fiscal restraint for this winter — which sets them up to pursue Clayton Kershaw, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Andrew Miller and others next winter — any deal for Darvish would require another move to dump some salary.

The team’s luxury-tax payroll number sits at $179.6 million, according to Cot’s Contracts. That leaves the Dodgers about $17 million to play with. It would be silly for Darvish, who is also being pursued by the Yankees, Cubs, Twins and Rangers, to accept a deal with such a low average annual value. But he appears willing to wait to see whether the Dodgers can move money around to make room for him.

How would the Dodgers do that? Of course, there is Kemp, but it is hard to imagine another team taking on a good deal of his salary. The more likely options are players like second baseman Logan Forsythe ($9 million salary in 2018) or catcher Yasmani Grandal ($7.9 million salary).

The need to subtract another player in order to add Darvish complicates the equation. Losing Forsythe would hurt the team’s infield defense. Forsythe is a sure-handed fielder, whereas likely replacement Chris Taylor is less reliable. He is also a productive batter against left-handed pitchers, and Dodgers officials feel he would improve against right-handed pitchers in 2018.

Losing Grandal would deplete the team’s catching depth. Beyond 2018, the Dodgers appear set at the backstop, with prospects like Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith on the way. In the present, though, Grandal is still a useful contributor, even if he lost his starting role to Austin Barnes during the playoffs. Barnes has never handled the starting load for a full season, and there are questions about his durability and his throwing. If the Dodgers sell Grandal, they would turn an obvious strength into a question mark.

Would Darvish be worth it? He is a good pitcher. He would make the starting rotation better. The Dodgers have plenty of depth, but basically every single one of their top-tier starters can be considered an injury risk (Kershaw, Rich Hill, Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu). Darvish certainly would aid the team’s pursuit of another division title.

There is an elephant in the room. Bill Plaschke outlined the situation last week. Darvish’s collapse in the World Series has made him radioactive to a segment of the Dodgers’ fan base. It’s hard to know how sizable that segment is, but it isn’t hard to envision a scenario in which Darvish gets booed on Opening Day, gets jeered after every so-so performance and carries Game 7 around his neck like a millstone.

Of course, the Dodgers should not allow fan opinion to play a major influence in baseball decisions. If Darvish pitches well, he’ll get cheered. If the Dodgers win the division again, fans will be happy. The front office recognizes this. And that’s why there remains a chance they will bring Darvish back.

Darvish did not pitch well. Dave Roberts erred by allowing Darvish to face George Springer in the second inning. The offense did not succeed in high-leverage spots. Houston was a great team.

You should probably just blame Darvish.

Or credit the Astros for being awesome.

Twenty-five percent? Fifty percent? Who knows. This has been the strangest winter I’ve covered during my eight seasons on the baseball beat. I am prepared for anything.

I would say there’s a five-percent chance Matt Kemp is a Dodger on Opening Day, and that is probably too big a number.

Ryu’s future will look much like his past: He will compete for a spot in the Dodgers rotation and likely make somewhere between 20 to 25 starts, if healthy. He will be a free agent after this season.