Matt Cain befuddles Dodgers for second time in Giants' 8-4 win

The groundball moved at a torturous pace, like a snail without purpose, a sloth on vacation. Off the bat of Giants outfielder Eduardo Nunez, the ball crashed into the dirt in front of home plate. It hopped over the mound, beyond the reach of Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy. It trickled into shallow center field, and, at last, settled into shortstop Corey Seager’s glove.

And that was when, in the fourth inning of an 8-4 loss to San Francisco, things really went awry.

Seager fed the ball to McCarthy. One run had already scored. Another runner, Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, drifted toward the plate. McCarthy set his sights on Nunez, who was trying to go to second. McCarthy spun 360 degrees, ignoring Crawford as he ran home. As Crawford scored, McCarthy threw to second. Nunez was safe, too.

It was the lowlight of a four-run inning, one which allowed the Giants to break free and hand starter Matt Cain a lead the Dodgers (22-17) could not dent.

In his return from the disabled list, McCarthy gave up six runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. The defense behind him did few favors. His offense did him almost none.

For the second time this season, Cain held sway over the Dodgers. He limited the team to two hits in six innings on April 24. On Monday, Cain gave up five hits but only one run in 6 2/3 innings. He threw 112 pitches, his most in a game since April 12, 2014.

