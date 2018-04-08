Kyle Farmer delivers game-winning hit for Dodgers in another extra-innings bout with Giants

Cody Bellinger overcame a bout of food poisoning to score the go-ahead run, Kyle Farmer came off the bench to strike the game-winning hit and Kenley Jansen secured his first save of the season as the Dodgers escaped AT&T Park with a 2-1 victory over the Giants in 10 innings.
Given the day off as he regained his strength, Bellinger entered the game in the eighth and delivered a leadoff double in the 10th. Farmer pounded an RBI double off San Francisco reliever Pierce Johnson. With his cutter touching 94 mph, Jansen retired the side as the Dodgers (3-6) avoided defeat on a day when the offense barely supported Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw gave up one run in seven innings. He struck out six, but faded during his third time through San Francisco's lineup. He has pitched three games this season and received two runs total from his teammates.
As two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani flirted with a perfect game in his home debut as an Angel, Kershaw polished a minor gem of his own. His outing lacked the exhilaration and the novelty of Ohtani's performance. It ended in disgust, as Kershaw gave up two singles in the eighth before ceding the mound to J.T. Chargois. A single by San Francisco catcher Buster Posey tied the score and cost Kershaw a chance for victory.
The offense remains either marooned at Camelback Ranch or paralyzed by the absence of All-Star leader Justin Turner. On Sunday they succumbed to the presence of Giants starter Ty Blach for the second time in nine games.
Blach kept the Dodgers quiet for five innings on opening day, a 1-0 defeat for Kershaw. Five days later, Blach faced the Seattle Mariners, a team with little hope of reaching the playoffs in the American League West. Seattle still tagged Blach for six runs. Sunday offered Blach a chance to lighten his earned-run average.
Manager Dave Roberts maintained a posture of serenity on Sunday morning. He neglected to shave before the game, and he attributed any appearance of weariness to his whiskers.
"Not losing sleep yet," Roberts said.
His team had done little to alleviate his stress. The lineup swung without patience. They made contact without power. Before the game, Roberts sounded like an internist diagnosing the various maladies affecting his hitters.
Yasiel Puig? Chasing too many inside fastballs.
Corey Seager? Lack of discipline within the strike zone.
Bellinger? "Still trying to get his rhythm."
The second inning encapsulated the futility, the combination of bad luck and bad approach. Enrique Hernandez lined out off Blach to lead off. Yasmani Grandal scorched a groundball single off the glove of second baseman Joe Panik. Matt Kemp stroked a single. Logan Forsythe loaded the bases with a three-pitch walk.
To the plate came Austin Barnes. He was starting at second base, with Hernandez at first and Bellinger on the bench. Blach flipped a first-pitch changeup. The choice fooled Barnes. He swung early and rolled into an inning-squashing double play.
The fourth inning offered something more productive, if still maddening. Puig led off with a bloop single. Hernandez walked. Blach tried another first-pitch changeup, this one to Kemp. The pitch dived toward Kemp's shins. He swung anyway, and dumped a single into right. Puig raced home, Kershaw had a lead and the Dodgers had the makings of a rally.
The threat did not last long. Blach tossed a 2-2 curveball over the plate. Forsythe chopped into a double play.
Responsibility for the afternoon fell on Kershaw's shoulders. He did not pitch beyond the sixth inning in either of his first two outings. He gave up a trio of home runs to left-handed hitters. His fastball velocity hovered closer to the upper-80s than the mid-90s. He looked solid, but not spectacular.
Sunday was different. From the outset, Kershaw commanded his curveball and carved up his hosts. He fanned outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who had six hits on Saturday including the game-winner in the 14th inning, with a curve in the first inning.
The Giants produced their first hit in the second. Evan Longoria, San Francisco's new third baseman, pulled a 91.6-mph fastball for a double. Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco's recycled utility infielder, smashed a slider into left field. Kemp was prepared for this one, steadying himself to intercept the liner.
The play by Kemp started a string of 12 consecutive Giants batters without reaching base. Kershaw froze catcher Nick Hundley with a fastball on the outside corner to end the fourth. He struck out Longoria and Sandoval with curveballs in the fifth. He was rolling.
An unlikely source slowed Kershaw. Up came outfielder Gorkys Hernandez as a pinch-hitter with one out in the sixth. Hernandez rolled a single through the middle of the infield. Outfielder Austin Jackson cracked another single.
Kershaw squared off with Panik, who had taken him deep on opening day. Kershaw fired a slider on the inner half of the plate. Panik sliced it into right. Puig squinted through the sunlight to find the baseball. At the last moment he dived and snagged one out. Fooled by Puig's read, Hernandez stood by third base. Puig flung the ball to second for a crucial double play.
As Kershaw navigated San Francisco's lineup for a third time, the outs got louder. McCutchen lined out to left to open the seventh. Longoria roped another double, this one with two outs. Kershaw wriggled free when Sandoval chopped a 2-0 slider into the ground.
The eighth offered an uglier resolution. Kershaw hunched over at the waist after Hunter Pence singled. Kelby Tomlinson, a bespectacled utility player, laid down an immaculate bunt. The ball rolled beyond Kershaw's reach and nestled into the grass between first and second. With Posey in the on-deck circle, called off the bench for his first at-bat of the game, Roberts opted for a right-handed reliever.
Roberts did not ask Jansen for a six-out save; three-out assignments have been enough of a challenge for Jansen this season. Roberts chose Chargois, a waiver-wire find who dazzled team officials during the spring. Chargois picked up two quick strikes. Finishing Posey off would not be that easy. Posey tagged a 1-2 fastball for a game-tying single.
