Kyle Farmer delivers game-winning hit for Dodgers in another extra-innings bout with Giants

Kershaw squared off with Panik, who had taken him deep on opening day. Kershaw fired a slider on the inner half of the plate. Panik sliced it into right. Puig squinted through the sunlight to find the baseball. At the last moment he dived and snagged one out. Fooled by Puig's read, Hernandez stood by third base. Puig flung the ball to second for a crucial double play.