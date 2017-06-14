Dodgers win 6-4 after roughing up Andrew Miller for second day in a row

Consider the Dodgers the one team in baseball that may have solved Andrew Miller.

Miller, the left-handed relief ace of the Cleveland Indians, had not given up a home run in 2017 before he faced the Dodgers. On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger took him deep. A day later, Enrique Hernandez did the same, supplying a tiebreaking solo homer to ignite a four-run rally in the eighth inning of a 6-4 victory.

The Dodgers (41-25) have won six games in a row. After Hernandez homered, the team capitalized on a crucial mistake by second baseman Erik Gonzalez. With the bases loaded, Gonzalez never touched second base as he tried to turn a double play. One run scored when the initial call was overturned. Two runs scored on a single by Chris Taylor.

All four runs were charged to Miller. Before he saw the Dodgers, his earned-run average was 0.29. The Dodgers inflated it to 1.60 by the end of Wednesday’s game. The extra runs were crucial, as Cleveland scored two runs against reliever Luis Avilan in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers pulled ahead in the second inning, in a two-run flurry finished by a well-executed double steal. As Joc Pederson dashed toward second base, Taylor broke from third base, inducing a wild throw by Gonzalez. From there, the Dodgers turned quiet against Indians ace Corey Kluber. He struck out 10 batters before handing the game to Miller.

Brandon McCarthy gave up one run and three hits, but exited after 5 1/3 innings. The lead disappeared in the seventh inning, when Josh Fields surrendered a homer for the third time in his last four appearances. The solo shot by third baseman Jose Ramirez tied the score.

In Kluber, the Dodgers drew a formidable opponent. Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and finished third in the voting last season. Handicapped by a strained back earlier this season, he returned in June to strike out 18 batters in his first two outings. Kluber set a similar tone Wednesday, striking out Chase Utley and Corey Seager to start the game.

The Dodgers staged a small-ball bash in the second inning. After a leadoff walk by Yasmani Grandal, Taylor doubled. Grandal held at third. Pederson squibbed a grounder that Ramirez could not convert into an out. After the infield single, Pederson broke for second and Taylor timed his explosion toward the plate to nab a second run.

McCarthy had not pitched since June 6. The Dodgers gave him two extra days of rest, so Clayton Kershaw could remain on a five-day schedule. McCarthy showed little rust. He did not strike out a better in the first five innings. He also didn’t allow a runner to reach third base.

The Indians made plenty of contact against McCarthy, but little of it was loud. After a two-out double by outfielder Michael Brantley in the first, McCarthy forced first baseman Carlos Santana into a popup. Bellinger and Corey Seager turned a double play in the second to erase a leadoff walk. Bellinger made a nifty pick at the bag when McCarthy ran down a grounder in the third.

Cleveland secured their second hit in the sixth inning. McCarthy gave up a one-out single to rookie outfielder Bradley Zimmer. Zimmer stole second base, but held at third when shortstop Francisco Lindor splashed a singled into right. Zimmer elected not to challenge Yasiel Puig’s arm.

The two hits activated manager Dave Roberts. He inserted reliever Grant Dayton to replace McCarthy. After 89 pitches from McCarthy, with a left-handed hitter coming up, Roberts wanted a left-handed pitcher on the mound. Dayton yielded a sacrifice fly to Brantley, but retired Santana to end the inning.

For the seventh, Roberts selected Fields. On June 1, after his 22nd outing of the season, Fields lowered his ERA to 0.81 — two runs in 22 1/3 innings. He had earned Roberts’ trust and established himself as a reliable portion of the bridge to Kenley Jansen. In the last two weeks, Fields has eroded some of that trust.

Fields favors his fastball more than 80% of the time. It averages 95 mph. There is little mystery of his approach: He fires the ball up in the strike zone and dares hitters to catch up. With the count at 2 and 2, Ramirez did. He smoked a 96-mph heater into the right-field seats.

