Dodgers' winning streak comes to an end with 7-4 loss to Padres

A three-game Dodgers winning streak ended as a home run by San Diego Padres catcher Raffy Lopez rattled into the Padres bullpen in the sixth inning of a 7-4 defeat Saturday.
A night after achieving the first combined no-hitter in franchise history, the Dodgers pitching staff looked rickety once more. Kenta Maeda lasted only five innings, giving up three runs in the process. Josh Fields stumbled as the first man out of the bullpen to replace Maeda. In the eighth, the Padres charged Daniel Hudson for two more runs. An offensive surge led by Matt Kemp was not enough.
The prospect of back-to-back no-hitters vanished during the first at-bat with Maeda on the mound. Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski launched a triple. He advanced the final 90 feet when first baseman Eric Hosmer scorched a hanging curveball into the right-field bullpen for a two-run homer.
The rain returned in the top of the second. In the stands, spectators slipped inside yellow ponchos. The game continued with a delay, just in time for the Dodgers offense to come alive.
Kemp sparked the second-inning output. He crushed an elevated fastball from San Diego starter Bryan Mitchell. The ball landed on the berm beyond the center-field fence.
The second run was less conventional. Max Muncy took a two-out walk. Maeda ripped a single into right field. Muncy chugged from first to third. Chris Taylor stroked a single through the left side of the infield to tie the score.
Kemp helped the Dodgers take the lead in the third. Cody Bellinger set the table for Kemp by walking and stealing second, his first stolen base of the season. Kemp brought Bellinger home with a single.
Maeda could not protect the lead in the fourth. He walked outfielder Franchy Cordero and gave up a single to outfielder Jose Pirela. Cordero raced to third on Pirela's hit. A tremendous sliding catch in foul territory by Alex Verdugo gave Maeda a second out. It also allowed Cordero to score on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Freddy Galvis.
The Padres gave the run back in the sixth. After a double by Joc Pederson, Chase Utley and Muncy walked. The bases were loaded for Taylor as he faced reliever Kirby Yates. Yates threw inside. The baseball connected with both Taylor's hand and Taylor's bat. The umpire ruled it a hit by pitch, which granted the Dodgers the lead.
The advantage did not last. Fields frittered away the lead in expedient fashion. He issued a leadoff walk. Two batters later, he fell behind in the count. Lopez made him pay with a two-run shot. Fields has given up homers in three of his last four appearances.
