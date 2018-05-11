Buehler can only do so much as Dodgers' anemic offense fails to produce

On Thursday afternoon, before his offense spent another night in a stupor and his bullpen set another game ablaze, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts allowed himself to hope. He looked at the lineup of the Cincinnati Reds, a team with fewer victories than any other in the National League. The Reds arrived at Dodger Stadium for a four-game series, the optimal opponent for the listless Dodgers as they attempt to resurrect their season.
"The No. 1 focus," Roberts said in the afternoon, "is playing better baseball."
The Dodgers fell short of that goal in a 4-1 loss on Thursday. The lineup neglected to provide plentiful support for rookie Walker Buehler. After five seamless innings, Buehler permitted a two-run double to Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett in the sixth. The duo of Pedro Baez and Daniel Hudson yielded two additional runs.
As a group, the Dodgers hitters offered a shabby response. The group went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners. They played like they have for so much of this season.
And so yet another attempt by the Dodgers (16-21) to formulate a winning streak was foiled. They had won on Wednesday, but the result did not satisfy Roberts. The offense remained anemic with runners in scoring position. They scored only because of mistakes by Arizona. The team entered Thursday with an 8-9 record at Dodger Stadium. Roberts could not abide that.
"To be under .500 at home, inexcusable," Roberts said before the game.
In Cincinnati, the Dodgers found a reasonable patsy. The Reds won 10 games in their first 12 series of the season. Most of their roster is anonymous. They are not attempting to contend for the playoffs in 2018.
Yet even tanking teams have succeeded against the Dodgers this season. The Marlins won a series at Dodger Stadium in April. The Padres took two of three last weekend in Mexico.
Facing Cincinnati starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, the Dodgers continued their infuriating habit of placing runners on base and leaving them there. The offense forced Mahle to throw 85 pitches in the first three innings. They loaded the bases twice. They benefited from two fielding mistakes by Reds first baseman Joey Votto.
And they scored precisely one run, off a first-inning single by veteran Chase Utley. Yasiel Puig flied out to strand the bases loaded in the first. Cody Bellinger did the same in the second. Buehler grounded out to leave two more runners aboard in the third.
