Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood gets roughed up by Reds in 10-6 loss

On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, after fouling off seven consecutive sinkers, Yasiel Puig manipulated his bat so that the barrel connected with the baseball. The exit velocity clocked at 111.8 mph, hard enough to clear the loaded bases in front of him and drag the Dodgers within a run of their last-place hosts. A hit might salvage the night.
The Dodgers had stumbled through this game much like they have stumbled through this season. There was little good fortune awaiting them. The liner off Puig’s bat sizzled into the glove of Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who flipped the baseball to second base to end the seventh inning of a 10-6 Dodgers loss.
Unable to build on any momentum created over the weekend at Coors Field, the Dodgers lost to the Reds for the fifth time in five games this season. The outcome resembled the team’s play at Dodger Stadium last week, when the Dodgers took two of three from Arizona before giving away a series to the Mets soon after.
The blame for Monday belonged with the pitchers. Alex Wood could not finish the fourth inning. He matched a season-high with seven runs allowed. His defense let him down, but Wood deserved the brunt of the blame for his outing. He dumped the Dodgers in a four-run hole in the first inning.
From there, the offense eventually picked up four runs. They were offset by the disastrous outing from Wood and a meltdown by Ryan Madson in the sixth inning. Madson allowed three runs before the Dodgers mounted a rally in the seventh. After Justin Turner and Manny Machado scored, the Dodgers loaded the bases as Puig faced Jared Hughes. The double play left Puig stunned, standing near the on-deck circle staring at third base.
Earlier in the season, the Reds helped the Dodgers reach their 2018 nadir. Cincinnati swept a four-game series at Dodger Stadium in May, igniting a six-game losing streak which dropped the Dodgers to 10 games below .500. The team recovered to re-enter the division race, but those four losses may prove pivotal.
The Reds dwell in the basement of the National League Central, but they do employ three excellent hitters: first baseman Joey Votto, second baseman Scooter Gennett and Suarez. Votto and Gennett hounded Wood in the first inning as the Reds pulled ahead by four.
Wood laid his own tinder. He walked the first batter he faced, Billy Hamilton, an outfielder with blazing speed and a .297 on-base percentage. Wood drilled former teammate Jose Peraza with a 90-mph fastball to put two runners aboard. Votto brought both home by ripping a changing off the top of the right-field wall for a two-run double.
Two batters later, Gennett visited the same area. He pounded a changeup off the wall for an RBI single. A single by outfielder Phillip Ervin added to the traffic.
With two outs, Wood induced a grounder off the bat of outfielder Brandon Dixon. The ball rolled into Manny Machado’s glove. An accurate throw to first base would have ended the inning. Machado skipped the ball past David Freese instead, handing Cincinnati a fourth run.
The Dodgers scratched together a run in the third against Reds starter Cody Reed. A leadoff walk by Chris Taylor was followed by a single from Machado and a run-scoring single from Matt Kemp. The hit by Kemp placed runners at the corners with one out.
If you have followed the Dodgers in 2018, you can guess what happened next: David Freese struck out and Enrique Hernandez grounded out to strand both runners. Hernandez had struck out to leave the bases loaded in the first. Through three innings, the Dodgers had already stranded five runners.
Wood did not allow his team to generate momentum. He fed Suarez a changeup to start the bottom of the inning. Suarez boomed a solo shot as Wood’s shoulders slumped in response.
Taylor trimmed the deficit to two in the fourth. He came to the plate with two outs, after Brian Dozier snapped an 0-for-26 slump with a double. Taylor powered a first-pitch, 92-mph fastball into the seats in right-center field for a two-run homer.
Once more Wood handed runs back to his hosts. Hamilton dumped a changeup into left field and hustled to second for a leadoff double. Two pitches later, Peraza singled into left field. Hamilton rounded third and headed home. The throw from Taylor beat Hamilton to the plate. And Yasmani Grandal managed to secure the baseball in his glove. Securing the out was another story.
Grandal reached to tag Hamilton. The runner hesitated near the plate to avoid contact. Grandal swiped at Hamilton, which jarred the baseball loose. Hamilton touched the plate as the baseball bounced toward the backstop.
Wood could not finish the inning. He struck out Votto before Suarez was intentionally walked. There was nowhere to put Gennett, so Wood tried to finish him off with an 0-2 changeup. The pitch nipped at Gennett’s shins, but he still stroked an RBI single past the outstretched glove of Dozier. Manager Dave Roberts intervened to remove Wood moments later.
The Dodgers crept a run closer in the sixth. Grandal crushed a fastball from reliever Michael Lorenzen for a solo shot. The cycle from earlier in the game repeated itself: When the Dodgers scored, their pitcher served up hits to the Reds immediately.
Madson gave up a single to Peraza to start the bottom of the sixth. Peraza stole second and third. He scored on a single by Gennett. After Ervin doubled, Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart rolled a two-run single up the middle to put Cincinnati up six.