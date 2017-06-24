Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
Couture picks up decision over Gozali
|Todd Martin
Ryan Couture has always had a tough time of it in MMA as the son of the legendary Randy Couture. Ryan Couture isn't the caliber of fighter that his father was but he has built a respectable career of his own and improved to 11-5 against Haim Gozali in the final non-television bout of Bellator NYC. Couture utilized clinch work and takedowns to win the unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27). The Israeli competitor Gozali was popular in his own right training out of New York under Renzo Gracie but dropped to 7-4 after the evening's defeat.