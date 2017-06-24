Couture picks up decision over Gozali

Ryan Couture has always had a tough time of it in MMA as the son of the legendary Randy Couture. Ryan Couture isn't the caliber of fighter that his father was but he has built a respectable career of his own and improved to 11-5 against Haim Gozali in the final non-television bout of Bellator NYC. Couture utilized clinch work and takedowns to win the unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27). The Israeli competitor Gozali was popular in his own right training out of New York under Renzo Gracie but dropped to 7-4 after the evening's defeat.