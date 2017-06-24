Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone live round-by-round coverage

A member of the famed Gracie family, Neiman Gracie is a jiu jitsu world champion and is undefeated in MMA competition with four submissions in five wins. Dave Marfone is 5-2 in MMA with most of his wins coming via TKO.

Round 1. Marfone goes for a big power punch. Gracie switches levels and takes him down. Marfone stands back up, and Gracie makes an effort to drag him back down. He can't do it, but on separation, Gracie lands a powerful right hand. Gracie then lands a nice uppercut and gets a takedown. Gracie looks to get into mount but loses it and Marfone stands up. Marfone punishes Gracie with a hard knee to the body back on the feet. Gracie goes for another takedown, but it is blocked and Marfone lands a punch in the process. Marfone goes for a guillotine choke at the close of the round. 10-9 Gracie.

Round 2. They exchange punches early. For someone with dense muscle mass, Marfone seems in great shape given all the action in the fight thus far. Gracie looks for a takedown. Gracie decides to climb on Marfone's back from the standing position. Marfone tries to throw him off but ends up on the ground with Gracie controlling him with a body triangle. Gracie gets the rear naked choke and Marfone has to tap.

Winner: Neiman Gracie, submission, round 2.

Neiman Gracie turned in a very good performance there. His striking looked pretty good and his ground game was obviously very well developed. Marfone put up a good fight, but Gracie proved to be too much in the end.