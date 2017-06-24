Chael Sonnen will take on Wanderlei Silva at Bellator NYC on Saturday night.

Scott Coker is a wise enough promoter to know that Bellator MMA can cash in by presenting some of the final work of veteran fighters such as Fedor Emelianenko, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.

Yet the man who found a slew of young fighters who ultimately became UFC champions also understands that the future must be cultivated.

That’s why he has placed Southland products Lorenz Larkin and Aaron Pico on the first pay-per-view broadcast he has supervised for the Viacom-owned company, a card to be staged at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

They are both on the undercard of Bellator NYC, with Sonnen versus Silva as the main event.

“These are the fights the hard-core fans want to see,” he said of Riverside’s Larkin, who will be making his Bellator debut against welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and Whittier lightweight Pico, who will be making his much-hyped pro debut against Zach Freeman.

“Yes, Fedor, Chael and Wanderlei will be watched, but the talk online is Lorenz-Lima and Aaron’s debut.”

With good reason.