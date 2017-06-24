Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
McKenna tops Salgado in opener
|Todd Martin
Hugh McKenna picked up the first win of his professional MMA career in the opener of the Bellator NYC event from Madison Square Garden. Once McKenna took John Salgado to the ground, it was all one way action. McKenna secured mount and then locked in a kimura for the submission. McKenna improves to 1-1 while Salgado falls to 4-8-1 after his sixth straight loss.
While veterans headline Bellator NYC, some Southland fighters will get a chance to shine
|Lance Pugmire
Scott Coker is a wise enough promoter to know that Bellator MMA can cash in by presenting some of the final work of veteran fighters such as Fedor Emelianenko, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.
Yet the man who found a slew of young fighters who ultimately became UFC champions also understands that the future must be cultivated.
That’s why he has placed Southland products Lorenz Larkin and Aaron Pico on the first pay-per-view broadcast he has supervised for the Viacom-owned company, a card to be staged at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
They are both on the undercard of Bellator NYC, with Sonnen versus Silva as the main event.
“These are the fights the hard-core fans want to see,” he said of Riverside’s Larkin, who will be making his Bellator debut against welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and Whittier lightweight Pico, who will be making his much-hyped pro debut against Zach Freeman.
“Yes, Fedor, Chael and Wanderlei will be watched, but the talk online is Lorenz-Lima and Aaron’s debut.”
With good reason.
Lorenz Larkin's switch to Bellator comes with a title fight
|Lance Pugmire
Lorenz Larkin of Riverside received a substantial bonus for leaving the UFC and joining Bellator: a title shot versus champion Douglas Lima at Madison Square Garden on June 24.
Larkin (18-5) was 4-1 in his final five fights in the UFC, including a first-round technical knockout of Neil Magny on the Aug. 20 UFC 202 card headlined by the Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz rematch.
That impressive victory came as his contract expired and intensified the bidding for the 30-year-old. Bellator landed him this month with a multifight deal.
Larkin fought for Bellator Chief Executive Scott Coker in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, claiming a 2012 victory over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.
Lima, 29, won the belt in November with a third-round knockout of Andrey Koreshkov in Israel and defeated England’s Paul Daley by decision in July in London.