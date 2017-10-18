Don Hundoble (left) and Mehgin Lawrence are joined in a selfie by strangers in Dodgers gear.

Mehgin Lawrence and her dad, Don Hundoble, walked through an emptying Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, wearing Dodgers caps and grinning to themselves.

All around them, Cubs fans wearing their 2016 World Series hoodies and hats mourned the loss.

“Oh, well,” said one Cubs fan to himself. “At least we have the Blackhawks.”

Another: “They’re just better than us.”

Lawrence, 28, of Davenport, Iowa, said she didn’t want to act too excited or to trash-talk the Cubs because she didn’t want to jinx the Dodgers after their win.

“We don’t talk smack because then there’s bad luck,” she said. “But it feels pretty good.”

Lawrence, who was born in Long Beach and has been a Dodgers fan for as long as she can remember, said a Wrigley Field staff member was walking around with a big stack of baseball cards when he spotted her and her dad. He had some old Dodgers baseball cards. Did they want them? She said sure.

They happened to be a 1990 Kirk Gibson card and an Orel Hershiser card from 1988, the last year the Dodgers played in and won a World Series.

Lawrence said it felt lucky. But, again, she didn’t want to jinx it.

As they spoke, a woman in a Dodgers hoodie, Dodgers cap and Dodgers scarf came bounding up to them and hugged them. She grabbed them for a selfie. They’d never met before, but she was just so excited to see fellow L.A. fans. A man jumped in the photo, yelling, “Go, Dodgers!”

Lawrence said she and Hundoble hadn’t wanted to look too excited. But when she saw other Dodgers fans, she couldn’t help it. She got more animated as the game went on.

“You don’t want to draw too much attention to yourself,” she said. “But when the Cubs fans start going home, you get louder.”