Hours before Game 1 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium, the team announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Join Dylan Hernandez, Andy McCullough, Bill Plaschke and more here as we bring you all the details before and during Game 1. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT.
Autograph or not, Cesar Gimeno Jr. is having a ball
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Cesar Gimeno and his son, Cesar Jr., hopped in the car at home in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, sped west and got to Dodger Stadium a few hours before Saturday's first NLCS game against the Chicago Cubs.
They stood behind the Dodgers' dugout as the Boys in Blue took batting practice, joining the crowd of die-hard fans raising their voices and their baseball mitts, hoping for a tossed ball or, by some magical chance, an autograph.
"Codyyyyyyy!" shouted 7-year-old Cesar Jr., or C.J., holding up his mitt as Cody Bellinger walked into the dugout. No luck.
"Kiké!" he tried at Enrique Hernandez. Nothing, he said. Darn.
C.J. wore a Yasiel Puig jersey (he thinks Puig is funny and liked him sticking his tongue out) but said Clayton Kershaw is his favorite Dodger. The second grader said plays baseball, too -- second base, outfield and pitcher -- and that he throws a curve that looks just like Kershaw's.
"I think the Dodgers are going to win," C.J. said, clutching a baseball with the Dodgers' logo on it. "I actually think it's going to be a close game. The Cubs are playing pretty good."
The elder Gimeno said they come to batting practice every time they make it to a game. Earlier this year, they got a ball from pitcher Julio Urias.
As they waited for baseballs, Gimeno said he couldn't wait to try the Cheet-o-lote, corn on the cob slathered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust.
Sitting outside the left field, David Winston, 26, was preparing to tuck in to another stadium food creation: a cheeseburger with a sliced Dodger Dog on top and Budweiser barbecue sauce smothered all over it. He thought it looked "unique."
He took his first bite.
"It's pretty good," he said. "Like a 9 out of 10."
Corey Seager may not be in the field, but he's all over the stands
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Jose Tafolla took his Corey Seager jersey in to the dry cleaners and got it all washed and pressed for the Dodgers' first NLCS game against the Chicago Cubs.
He and his buddies were driving to the game Saturday afternoon when Tafolla got an alert from the ESPN app on his phone. Seager, sidelined with a back injury, would not be on the NLCS roster.
Asked what he said when he got that alert, Tafolla laughed and shook his head. It was an expletive.
There were Seager jerseys throughout the crowd that gathered at the stadium hours before the game. In the stairwells, fans strategized, working through possible options where the shortstop could come back. Tafolla wasn't the only one muttering swear words.
"It's a big deal," said the 29-year-old mechanical engineer from Wilmington. He said he was worried because infielder Charlie Culberson hasn't played much at shortstop for the Dodgers.
"It's crucial for the series," said his lifelong friend, Jose Frausto, who was sporting a Clayton Kershaw jersey.
Frausto thought the Dodgers still held an edge with pitching, and he was cautiously optimistic as he watched the Cubs take batting practice while the organ music of Dieter Ruehle blared over the speakers.
The Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988 - the year Frausto was born, he said.
"I've been waiting literally my whole life for this," he said, adding that he's glad Game 1 wasn't played yesterday, Friday the 13th.
Corey Seager not on the Dodgers' NLCS roster
|Andy McCullough
Sidelined with an injured back, Corey Seager is not on the Dodgers' 25-man roster for the National League Championship Series against the Cubs.
Seager injured his back on a slide in Game 3 of the first round against Arizona. He did not participate in workouts this week, but manager Dave Roberts insisted he was “very optimistic” Seager would be ready to play by Game 1. Instead, his name was not listed on the roster released on the morning before Game 1.
Roberts described Seager’s injury as a “muscular issue.” Seager did not make himself available to reporters on either Thursday or Friday. The Dodgers could, conceivably, place another player on the disabled list later in the series to add Seager, but that player would not be eligible if the Dodgers advance to the World Series.
With Seager out, the team added infielder Charlie Culberson and outfielder Joc Pederson to the roster. Reliever Pedro Baez did not make the cut.
Culberson took grounders at shortstop during a workout on Friday along with Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor. Both Hernandez and Taylor primarily play the outfield, but both have experience at shortstop. Either could be an option on Saturday, with the Cubs starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana.