Cesar Gimeno and his son, Cesar Jr., hopped in the car at home in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, sped west and got to Dodger Stadium a few hours before Saturday's first NLCS game against the Chicago Cubs.

They stood behind the Dodgers' dugout as the Boys in Blue took batting practice, joining the crowd of die-hard fans raising their voices and their baseball mitts, hoping for a tossed ball or, by some magical chance, an autograph.

"Codyyyyyyy!" shouted 7-year-old Cesar Jr., or C.J., holding up his mitt as Cody Bellinger walked into the dugout. No luck.

"Kiké!" he tried at Enrique Hernandez. Nothing, he said. Darn.

C.J. wore a Yasiel Puig jersey (he thinks Puig is funny and liked him sticking his tongue out) but said Clayton Kershaw is his favorite Dodger. The second grader said plays baseball, too -- second base, outfield and pitcher -- and that he throws a curve that looks just like Kershaw's.

"I think the Dodgers are going to win," C.J. said, clutching a baseball with the Dodgers' logo on it. "I actually think it's going to be a close game. The Cubs are playing pretty good."

The elder Gimeno said they come to batting practice every time they make it to a game. Earlier this year, they got a ball from pitcher Julio Urias.

As they waited for baseballs, Gimeno said he couldn't wait to try the Cheet-o-lote, corn on the cob slathered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust.

Sitting outside the left field, David Winston, 26, was preparing to tuck in to another stadium food creation: a cheeseburger with a sliced Dodger Dog on top and Budweiser barbecue sauce smothered all over it. He thought it looked "unique."

He took his first bite.

"It's pretty good," he said. "Like a 9 out of 10."