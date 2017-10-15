L.A. Now
A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories
Justin Turner hits a three-run homer off John Lackey and the Dodgers take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS.

Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.


Brandon Morrow shuts down Cubs in top of seventh

Houston Mitchell

Brandon Morrow still pitching for the Dodgers.

Albert Almora grounded to short.

Addison Russell struck out swinging.

Jason Heyward flied to shallow center, with Chris Taylor making a nice running catch.

It's seventh-inning stretch time.

 

 

 

Latest updates

