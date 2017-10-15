The Dodgers and Cubs are back on the Dodger Stadium field today as L.A. tries to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.
Cubs don't score in the first inning
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 2.
Jon Jay, leading things off for the Cubs, singles to left.
Looks like a tight strike zone by the plate umpire tonight.
Kris Bryant flied to deep right-center. Taylor and Puig almost ran into each other, as center and right are bathed in sun and it is hard to see. Puig made the catch at the last second.
Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging on a slow curve.
Willson Contreras struck out looking at a slow curve.