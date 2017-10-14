A crazy seventh inning that featured a replay review showing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras illegally blocked the plate, put the Dodgers in the driver's seat in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS. Game 2 is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Here's the official MLB rule on a catcher blocking home plate
|Houston Mitchell
Rule 7.13
- A runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate). If, in the judgment of the Umpire, a runner attempting to score initiates contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate) in such a manner, the Umpire shall declare the runner out (even if the player covering home plate loses possession of the ball).
- Unless the catcher is in possession of the ball, the catcher cannot block the pathway of the runner as he is attempting to score. If, in the judgment of the Umpire, the catcher, without possession of the ball, blocks the pathway of the runner, the Umpire shall call or signal the runner safe.