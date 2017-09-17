Sports

Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.

Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt has still got it, scores on 53-yard run

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt came out of nowhere last week to score three touchdowns against the New England Patriots in the opener.

Today, the third-round pick out of Toledo, broke off a 53-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunt later had the game-icing touchdown for the Chiefs with a two-yard run up the middle.

Hunt now leads the NFL with five total touchdowns.

In Week 1, Hunt had touchdown receptions of three and 78 yards and scored on a four-yard carry. He had 246 total yards, a record for a player in an NFL debut.

 

