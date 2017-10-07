No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson (23-2) takes on No. 7 lightweight contender Kevin Lee (16-2) for the UFC interim lightweight belt on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion and the winner of this fight thus will either get a big money bout with McGregor or will later be installed as full champion. The co-feature pits flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) against challenger Ray Borg (11-2). Join us here for round-by-round updates for each fight on the card.
John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov live round-by-round coverage
John Moraga is a former flyweight title challenger with a 6-5 UFC record. He takes on Magomed Bibulatov, an elite Russian prospect with a perfect 14-0 record. He won his UFC debut in April.
Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares live round-by-round coverage
UFC 216 kicks off with a middleweight bout featuring a pair of name veterans. Thales Leites is a former UFC middleweight title challenger and has scored 12 victories inside the Octagon. At 35 years old and having lost 3 of his last 5, Leites' hopes at another title opportunity are fading. Brad Tavares debuted in the UFC back in 2010 and he holds 10 UFC wins of his own, 9 by decision.
Round 1. Tavares primarily relies on his jab and low kicks early. Leites catches him with a couple of hard right hands. Tavares stuns Leites with a hard punch and Leites goes for a desperation takedown attempt. Leites can't get it but does give himself some time to recover in the clinch. They eventually are separated and return to fighting at range. Leites goes for another takedown attempt. Tavares blocks it and lands another hard punch and flying knee late. 10-9 Tavares.
Round 2. A confident Tavares comes out peppering Leites with his jab. Tavares mixes in the low kicks and has a clear advantage in the standup. However, as is usually the case with Tavares, he's content to play it safe rather than open up even with the big advantage. Leites gets Tavares down briefly with a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Tavares pops right back up. Tavares backs away and they go back to range striking. Tavares 10-9.
Round 3. Leites goes for the takedown early but Tavares blocks it again. In the standup, it's mostly one way traffic. Tavares is fluid with his jab and his leg kicks. Leites' leg goes out from a late leg kick and he's badly limping. Leites is bleeding as well. Leites goes for a takedown late. Leites can't get it. Leites goes down on his own late and eats some punches as the fight concludes. 10-8 Tavares, 30-26 Tavares.
Winner: Brad Tavares, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).
Tavares looked like the much better fighter than Leites. He was able to keep the fight standing and consistently got the best of the exchanges there. Leites looks at the tail end of his career as he was slow and unable to assert himself.
Kevin Lee makes weight for lightweight bout against Tony Ferguson, with a little extra time
In the latest dramatic situation involving a UFC weigh-in, Saturday’s UFC 216 main-event fighter Kevin Lee needed all of an allotted hour of extra time Friday to make weight, stepping on the scale at 154.5 pounds.
Lee is to meet Tony Ferguson for the UFC’s interim lightweight belt on Saturday night.
Facing an initial 11 a.m. deadline, Lee stepped on the scale nude, covered by a white UFC towel, and peered desperately over it as Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett slid the metal balance toward 155.
Instead, Bennett announced, “One-fifty-six.”
An on-site doctor then examined Lee before clearing him to cut that last pound by 12:15 p.m. PDT, concluding a dramatic 19-pound drop from his Thursday afternoon weight of 174 pounds.
Lee described the weight cut a day earlier as “no big deal,” but he was clearly stressed as he stepped on the scale following the extra time.
The episode was especially troubling for Ferguson, the Orange County fighter and No. 2-rated lightweight seeking the UFC’s interim lightweight belt in Conor McGregor’s absence.
Tony Ferguson, no fan of Conor McGregor, takes on Kevin Lee at UFC 216
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then it’s clear what Tony Ferguson is doing to contrast the riches Conor McGregor has achieved this year.
“I look at character. I can see right through people,” Costa Mesa’s Ferguson — wearing a simple black hoodie and jeans to a meeting with reporters — said recently after closing an intense training camp in Big Bear. “I’m not fake. My outfit probably cost less than $100.”
On Saturday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Ferguson (23-3) puts his nine-fight UFC winning streak on the line when he meets Kevin Lee (16-2) in the UFC 216 main-event bout for the organization’s interim lightweight title.
Lee put a scare into Ferguson and the UFC by nearly missing weight Friday. He weighed 156 pounds — one pound over the limit — at the UFC’s 11 a.m. deadline. But Nevada Athletic Commission rules allow a fighter to shed as much as two pounds with a one-hour extension, and a stressed Lee returned nude behind a towel to weigh 154.5 pounds.
“Somewhere along the line, righteousness and virtue has gotten skipped,” Ferguson said, knocking the UFC for yielding to its No. 1 breadwinner's wishes. “… Good for [McGregor]. He has a lot of likes, a lot of followers. I might not be as marketable as Conor. I don’t care. I make my money winning and I’m here to remind everybody.”