Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Rams (9-3) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at 1:25 p.m. at the Coliseum in what might be the biggest game of the day. The Chargers (6-6) host the Washington Redskins (5-7) at 1 p.m. at StubHub Center as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NFL Week 14 scores and schedule
Sunday’s schedule
Washington Redskins at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at RAMS, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m.
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at Atlanta Falcons 20, New Orleans Saints 17
Browns' Josh Gordon gets his first touchdown reception since 2014
Josh Gordon is officially back.
The receiver's comeback story finally landed in the end zone Sunday when Gordon caught an 18-yard pass from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer for his first touchdown since 2014.
Gordon also had a 38-yard reception on the Browns' first offensive play of the game.
He had four catches for 85 yards against the Chargers last week in his first NFL action since his return from an indefinite suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.
Before his career was derailed by drug and alcohol abuse issues, Gordon was named a First-Team All-Pro receiver in 2013 after he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns over 14 games.
Now that he's got that score under his belt, any questions about whether or not he can still play at an elite level should be put to rest.
Ask Farmer: Why do some players mention their high school during player introductions?
On TV, we hear players’ introductions in their own voice, telling us their name and college. However, a lot of them mention a high school instead. Why? For example, Fletcher Cox of the Eagles announced a high school, when he attended Mississippi State.
Chargers vs. Redskins: How they match up
CHARGERS (6-6) VS. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (5-7)
When Chargers have the ball
Like someone at a wedding after a third drink, the Chargers offense feels as if it has some rhythm. And unlike that someone, the Chargers actually might be right. Receiver Keenan Allen has been good enough over the last three weeks that his jersey was sent to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He has caught at least 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in each of those last three games. It’s something no one has been able to do before, and the Redskins will make it a priority to stop Allen’s streak. Trouble is, they’ve shown almost no positive consistency. In its losses, Washington has given up at least 29 points. In its victories, Washington has been much better, giving up more than 20 points once. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is a sack master, and there’s some talent in the secondary, but signs point to quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Hunter Henry and Allen to keep the Chargers offensive rhythm going.
When Redskins have the ball
Kirk Cousins has been effective while the walls around him have crumbled. He’s without the team’s top two running backs, top receiver and the player signed to be the top receiver. He still has managed to throw for nearly 3,300 yards thanks to emerging young talent on the outside. Josh Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, and third-year receiver Jamison Crowder should test the cornerbacks on the outside. Rookie Samaje Perine is a physical running back, but he probably won’t run away from anyone. The Redskins could be without their top offensive lineman, Trent Williams, which is good news for a Chargers pass rush that already was going to be a big challenge for Washington. If the Chargers can get into the Washington backfield, they’ll put cornerback Casey Hayward and the rest of the secondary in prime position to continue grabbing turnovers.
When they kick
The Chargers trotted out a new kicker, Travis Coons, last week and he promptly clanked his first try off the upright. From there, he rebounded to make his next four tries. They’ll need him to be accurate Sunday, as the team tries to be confident in a kicker — something that hasn’t been the case all season. In fact, that remains the biggest question mark for the Chargers, and it’s a place to assign blame when trying to figure why the Chargers lost a couple of early games. Washington is on its second kicker, but Dustin Hopkins’ replacement, Nick Rose, has been a deadeye. The Chargers coverage teams have improved and Desmond King showed some promise as a returner, but if the team doesn’t make kicks more consistently, this phase of the game will continue to be a problem.
Dan Woike’s prediction
Looking at the Chargers’ remaining games, it’s difficult to argue that they won’t be the better all-around team in all four games. Washington is a decent team — a good one maybe under different circumstances — but they’re beaten up. A win Sunday would keep the Chargers at the top of the AFC West, tied with the winner of the Kansas City-Oakland game. It would also put the team over .500 for the first time this season. All signs point to a Chargers victory, putting them in great positon during the final month of the season. If the Redskins were healthier, an upset could be a possibility, but they’re not.
CHARGERS 31, WASHINGTON 21
Rams vs. Eagles: How they match up
RAMS (9-3) VS. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2)
When Rams have the ball
The Rams are averaging 30.1 points game, tying them with the Eagles for the league lead. The Eagles defense is ranked third overall and first against the run, so this will be the toughest test of the season for coach and play-caller Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff. Last week, Goff passed for two touchdowns (with an interception) in a 32-16 victory at Arizona. Now the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is on stage with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick. Goff has passed for 3,184 yards and 20 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Goff is probably still without his favorite target, receiver Robert Woods, who is questionable because of a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until next week at Seattle. Rookie Cooper Kupp has a team-best 51 receptions, three for touchdowns. Running back Todd Gurley has rushed for 939 yards and eight touchdowns, and has 48 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles defense includes tackle Fletcher Cox and end Brandon Graham, who has 8½ sacks. Safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback Jalen Mills are the leading tacklers, and Mills, safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Patrick Robinson each have three interceptions for a unit that has caused 22 turnovers, third most in the NFL.
When Eagles have the ball
Wentz enjoyed an impressive rookie season and has built on that experience to lead the NFL’s third-ranked offense. Wentz has passed for 3,005 yards and 29 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also has rushed for 283 yards, including 26 first downs. Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi are a potent combination for a unit that ranks second in rushing, averaging 143.3 yards per game. Blount has run for 684 yards and two touchdowns. Ajayi, acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline in October, has rushed for 229 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Zach Ertz, who has a team-best 57 catches and seven touchdowns, is questionable because of a concussion. Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor both have seven touchdown catches. The Rams are giving up 18.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Linebacker Connor Barwin, who played four seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Rams, is questionable because of a broken forearm. Linebacker Alec Ogletree also is questionable after suffering an elbow injury last week. If Ogletree cannot play or is ineffective, Bryce Hager will play in his place. Lineman Aaron Donald has a team-best eight sacks for a defense that has forced 21 turnovers, fourth most in the league.
When they kick
Greg Zuerlein provides the Rams with a nearly predictable three to four field goals each game. He kicked four last week at Arizona, the seventh time this season he has converted three or more. The Rams blocked two kicks against the Cardinals, and punter Johnny Hekker helped seal the win with a 70-yard kick that eventually led to a Rams touchdown. Jake Elliott has made 19 of 23 field-goal attempts for the Eagles. Donnie Jones is averaging 46 yards per punt. Kenjon Barner returns kickoffs (20 yards per return) and punts (11.1).
Gary Klein’s prediction
The Rams did not practice Wednesday because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. The Eagles spent the week in Orange County after last week’s loss in Seattle. If Ogletree plays, he probably will not be at full strength. That gives the Eagles an edge.
EAGLES 27, RAMS 23