CHARGERS (6-6) VS. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (5-7)

When Chargers have the ball

Like someone at a wedding after a third drink, the Chargers offense feels as if it has some rhythm. And unlike that someone, the Chargers actually might be right. Receiver Keenan Allen has been good enough over the last three weeks that his jersey was sent to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He has caught at least 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in each of those last three games. It’s something no one has been able to do before, and the Redskins will make it a priority to stop Allen’s streak. Trouble is, they’ve shown almost no positive consistency. In its losses, Washington has given up at least 29 points. In its victories, Washington has been much better, giving up more than 20 points once. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is a sack master, and there’s some talent in the secondary, but signs point to quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Hunter Henry and Allen to keep the Chargers offensive rhythm going.

When Redskins have the ball

Kirk Cousins has been effective while the walls around him have crumbled. He’s without the team’s top two running backs, top receiver and the player signed to be the top receiver. He still has managed to throw for nearly 3,300 yards thanks to emerging young talent on the outside. Josh Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, and third-year receiver Jamison Crowder should test the cornerbacks on the outside. Rookie Samaje Perine is a physical running back, but he probably won’t run away from anyone. The Redskins could be without their top offensive lineman, Trent Williams, which is good news for a Chargers pass rush that already was going to be a big challenge for Washington. If the Chargers can get into the Washington backfield, they’ll put cornerback Casey Hayward and the rest of the secondary in prime position to continue grabbing turnovers.

When they kick

The Chargers trotted out a new kicker, Travis Coons, last week and he promptly clanked his first try off the upright. From there, he rebounded to make his next four tries. They’ll need him to be accurate Sunday, as the team tries to be confident in a kicker — something that hasn’t been the case all season. In fact, that remains the biggest question mark for the Chargers, and it’s a place to assign blame when trying to figure why the Chargers lost a couple of early games. Washington is on its second kicker, but Dustin Hopkins’ replacement, Nick Rose, has been a deadeye. The Chargers coverage teams have improved and Desmond King showed some promise as a returner, but if the team doesn’t make kicks more consistently, this phase of the game will continue to be a problem.

Dan Woike’s prediction

Looking at the Chargers’ remaining games, it’s difficult to argue that they won’t be the better all-around team in all four games. Washington is a decent team — a good one maybe under different circumstances — but they’re beaten up. A win Sunday would keep the Chargers at the top of the AFC West, tied with the winner of the Kansas City-Oakland game. It would also put the team over .500 for the first time this season. All signs point to a Chargers victory, putting them in great positon during the final month of the season. If the Redskins were healthier, an upset could be a possibility, but they’re not.

CHARGERS 31, WASHINGTON 21