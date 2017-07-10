Clay and Cody Bellinger will be the fourth father-son tandem to compete in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby when the former big league utility player pitches to the Dodgers rookie phenom Monday night at Miami’s Marlins Park.

Cody Bellinger, 21, did not accept an invitation to the annual event, which is part of the All-Star game festivities, until he was sure that Clay, a firefighter in Gilbert, Ariz., could get off work.

His shifts covered, Clay Bellinger, who played parts of four seasons with the New York Yankees (1999-2001) and Angels (2002), will look to groove as many pitches as he can to his son, the left-handed-hitting slugger who was called up in late April and leads the Dodgers with 25 homers and 58 RBIs.

The competition will be stiff. If Bellinger can beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon in the first round, he would probably square off in the second round against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads all of baseball with 30 homers and hit a major league-long 496-foot homer in June.

Defending champion and hometown favorite Giancarlo Stanton, who is tied with Cincinnati’s Joey Votto for the National League lead in homers with 26 and hit a 462-foot shot in May, and Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano are in the opposite bracket.

Robinson Cano’s father, Jose, pitched to his son in the Home Run Derby four times, winning the event in 2011 and participating in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Bryce Harper’s father, Ron, pitched to the Washington Nationals slugger in 2013. Bryce advanced to the finals, where he lost to Yoenis Cespedes. Kris Bryant’s father, Mike, pitched to the Chicago Cubs third baseman in 2015. Bryant was eliminated by Albert Pujols in the first round.