Aaron Judge outslugs Justin Bour for a 23-22 win in first round of Home Run Derby

A player from the hometown Miami Marlins fired up the crowd with an electric power display in the Home Run Derby, and it wasn’t Giancarlo Stanton, the defending champion who was a heavy favorite to repeat Monday night.

Miami first baseman Justin Bour crushed 22 homers in the first round, at one point calling a timeout and waving his arms violently, like he was a professional wrestler, to implore the fans to get into it while Stanton shoved a donut in Bour’s mouth.

But Bour’s impressive show came to an abrupt end when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put on an even more prodigious power show, crushing 23 homers to eliminate Bour, 23-22, to advance to the semifinals against Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez.

Judge, who leads the major leagues with 30 homers, hit homers all over the park, to left field, straight-away center and right-center, and his longest homer traveled 501 feet. The rookie outfielder tied Bour with 22 homers in the four-minute regulation round and hit another in the 30-second bonus round to advance.