Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge needed 23 home runs to get past Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the first round, then easily defeated Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the semifinals and final, respectively, on Monday night at Marlins Park in Miami.
Miguel Sano advances to Home Run Derby final with win over Gary Sanchez
|Mike DiGiovanna
Miguel Sano, the Minnesota Twins slugger whom many considered a “sleeper” in Monday night’s Home Run Derby, advanced to the final with an 11-10 win over New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the semfinals. Sano will face the winner of the Cody Bellinger-Aaron Judge semifinal.
Sanchez had a strong first round, hitting 17 homers to upset Miami slugger and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, but he looked a little gassed in the semifinals, with many of his drives dying at the warning track. Sanchez hit nine homers in the four-minute regulation period and one in the 30-second bonus round.
Sano hit his 11th homer with about 50 seconds left in regulation to pass Sanchez and conserve some more energy for the final round.