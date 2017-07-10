Miguel Sano advances to Home Run Derby final with win over Gary Sanchez

Miguel Sano, the Minnesota Twins slugger whom many considered a “sleeper” in Monday night’s Home Run Derby, advanced to the final with an 11-10 win over New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the semfinals. Sano will face the winner of the Cody Bellinger-Aaron Judge semifinal.

Sanchez had a strong first round, hitting 17 homers to upset Miami slugger and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, but he looked a little gassed in the semifinals, with many of his drives dying at the warning track. Sanchez hit nine homers in the four-minute regulation period and one in the 30-second bonus round.

Sano hit his 11th homer with about 50 seconds left in regulation to pass Sanchez and conserve some more energy for the final round.