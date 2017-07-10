Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, showing prodigious power to all fields, beat Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano, 11-10, in an anticlimactic final of the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday night.

Judge, who beat Miami’s Justin Bour in the first round and the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the semifinals, hit homers on the first three pitches he saw in the final round and added a 480-foot shot for his fourth homer.

With two minutes left in the four-minute regulation round, Judge blasted a 458-foot shot to straight-away center field for his 11th homer to pass Sano and end the derby.

“I had a lot of fun, I hoped the fans enjoyed the show,” Judge, who hit a major league-leading 30 homers before the All-Star break, told ESPN afterward. “It was an awesome atmosphere. Everyone put on a show here.”

Sano, who eliminated Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas in the first round and Gary Sanchez of the Yankees in the semifinals, had only one homer when he called his first timeout with 2:34 left in regulation and four homers when he used his second timeout with 1:24 left.

He finished strong, hitting six more homers, including a 449-foot shot at the buzzer to earn a 30-second bonus round. But Sano was unable to hit another ball out of the park and apply more pressure on Judge.