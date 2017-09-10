Bengals' Andy Dalton commits five turnovers in loss to Ravens

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's stat line from Week 1: Interception, interception, interception, fumble, interception.

Well, he did slightly more than that, but those turnovers doomed Cincinnati in a 20-0 shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Dalton had passes intercepted by Brandon Carr, C.J. Mosley on consecutive drives. Lardarius Webb then picked off a pass intended for Brandon LaFell two drives later.

To add insult to injury, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs then collected a strip-sack on Dalton in the red zone.

Dalton capped off his terrible day with the ball with a final intercepted pass by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Dalton finished 16-of-31 passing for 170 yards.