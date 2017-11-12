Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
Jaguars 6, Chargers 0: Grant scores on a 56-yard fake punt
|Dan Woike
The Chargers defense has done its job, keeping the Jacksonville offense off the board, but they weren’t ready for the Jaguars when they got a little tricky.
Running back Corey Grant scampered 55 yards on a fake punt, weaving through the return unit for the game’s first touchdown.
After the Chargers blocked the extra point, the Jaguars lead 6-0 heading into the second quarter.