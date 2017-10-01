RAMS (2-1) AT COWBOYS (2-1)

When Rams have the ball

No one could have predicted that after two seasons as the NFL’s worst offense the Rams would enter this game as the league’s highest-scoring team. Quarterback Jared Goff is at the controls of a unit that scored 41 points in last week’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Goff began the week ranked behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Palmer, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Eli Manning with 817 yards passing. Goff has completed 70% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with only one interception. Robert Woods had a team-best 108 yards receiving against the 49ers. Receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin suffered concussions against the 49ers but are cleared to play against the Cowboys. Running back Todd Gurley was named the NFL offensive player of the month after scoring six touchdowns and amassing 241 yards rushing and 140 yards receiving. The offensive line, anchored by left tackle Andrew Whitworth, has given up only three sacks and cleared the way for Gurley. The Cowboys rank 11th in the NFL in total defense, giving up 315 yards per game. End Demarcus Lawrence has an NFL-best 61/2 sacks. Linebacker Sean Lee did not practice this week because of a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable.

When Cowboys have the ball

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie last season and sent Tony Romo into retirement and the broadcast booth. The dual-threat Prescott has not slowed in Year 2. Prescott is completing 63% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with two interceptions. He also has rushed for a touchdown. Prescott operates behind what is arguably the NFL’s best offensive line, which features former USC standout Tyron Smith at left tackle. The Rams thought they had caught a break when the NFL suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games, but a judge granted Elliott a preliminary injunction, and the second-year pro has rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown. Prescott has an array of receiving targets, including Elliott, tight end Jason Witten and receivers Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. The Rams have struggled to stop the run in a loss against the Washington Redskins and a victory over the 49ers. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has said, “We’re going to be all right.” Safety Lamarcus Joyner will not play because of a hamstring injury.

Safety Cody Davis is questionable because of a quadriceps injury. McVay said Blake Countess or rookie

John Johnson could play in rotation with Maurice Alexander.

When they kick

Special teams coordinator John Fassel was busy this week after the Rams committed numerous errors against the 49ers. Countess was flagged for a penalty on a punt that kept alive a 49ers scoring drive, Austin remains the punt returner despite fumbling again, Pharoh Cooper fumbled a kickoff return and the Rams failed to recover an onside kick. Punter Johnny Hekker has remained consistent and Greg Zuerlein has made all seven field-goal attempts. Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey also has made all five of his field-goal attempts. Ryan Switzer returns kickoffs and punts.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams played Sept. 21, so they had the benefit of extra days to recover and rest. The Cowboys had a short week after playing on the road at Arizona on Monday night. The Cowboys still have the edge.

COWBOYS 30, RAMS 27