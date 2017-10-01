LOCAL
Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.

Notes

Injuries of note: Julio Jones, Dalvin Cook knocked out of games

Matt Wilhalme

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones was ruled out with a hip injury he suffered just before halftime of a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Mohamed Sanu suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and was also ruled out.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook suffered a non-contact injury during the third quarter of a game against the Lions and has been ruled out.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans.

Latest updates

