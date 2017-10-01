Lions still haven't had a 100-yard rushing since 2013, but Ameer Abdullah got close

Sometimes NFL stats can blow your mind.

Ameer Abdullah nearly became the first Lions running back to rush for 100 yards in a single game since Reggie Bush -- on Nov. 28, 2013 -- today in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

That means the Lions have gone 56 consecutive games without a player rushing for at least 100 yards.

That's an appauling number for a team that once saw Reggie Sanders rush for more than 100 yards in 14 consecutive games, an NFL record.

Abdullah was compared to the legendary Lions back from the start in Detroit after racking up more the 4,588 rushing yards at Nebraska, where he also had 690 yards receiving and 7,086 total all-purpose yards.

But Abdullah was burried on Detroit's depth chart to start his rookie year, amassing 597 yard with two touchdowns. In 2016, he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 2.

Abdullah came up short though on Sunday in the Lions' 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He had 94 yards rushing in 20 carries with one touchdown.