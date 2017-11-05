Rams vs. New York Giants: How they match up

RAMS (5-2) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6)

When Rams have the ball

The Rams return from a week off as the NFL’s second-highest scoring team, averaging 30.3 points per game. The offense demonstrated improved capability to score touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line in a 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in London. But it still must improve. Quarterback Jared Goff is completing 60% of his passes, nine for touchdowns, with four interceptions. Running back Todd Gurley has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the last five games. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has rushed for five touchdowns. Gurley is tied for the team lead with 27 receptions, three for touchdowns. Receiver Robert Woods also has 27 catches but is still looking to score his first touchdown. Coach Sean McVay has found ways to utilize rookie receiver Cooper Kupp (23 catches, three touchdowns), but Sammy Watkins (18 catches) apparently remains a work in progress. Giants safety Landon Collins, who returned an interception for a touchdown last season against the Rams, is the leading tackler for a defense that ranks 27th in the NFL, giving up 379.4 yards per game. Lineman Jason Pierre-Paul has a team-best 4½ sacks. The Giants will be without cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The former Rams standout this week was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

When Giants have the ball

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sidelined because of an ankle injury, hampering an offense that ranks 27th in the NFL. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning is completing 64% of his passes, 10 for touchdowns, with five interceptions. Without Beckham, Manning has most often turned to tight end Evan Engram, receiver Sterling Shepard and running back Shane Vereen. Engram has a team-best 30 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Shepard and Vereen each have 22 receptions. Orleans Darkwa has rushed for a team-best 274 yards, Wayne Gallman 141. The Rams’ defense is coming off a shutout over Arizona, the franchise’s first shutout since 2014. As the Rams approach the season midpoint, they appear to have grasped coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. Lineman Aaron Donald leads a unit that ranks 15th in total defense, giving up 328.1 yards per game. The Rams rank 11th in scoring defense, giving up 19.7 points per game. The open date last week enabled players to rest and heal minor injuries, which was key for a group that has avoided major issues. Linebacker Mark Barron leads the team in tackles and also is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Backup lineman Matt Longacre has a team-best four sacks.

When they kick

Special teams are a big reason why the Rams are tied atop the NFC West. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has scored a league-leading 84 points, and this week he was named the NFC special teams player of the month for October. He has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts. Punter Johnny Hekker is not getting the opportunities he did previously because the offense is improved under McVay, but he is still averaging 47.9 yards per kick. Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts. Brad Wing averages 44.5 yards per punt.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams are 4-0 away from the Coliseum, including their last two victories at Jacksonville and in London. It looks like a potential trap game, but a cross-country trip should not faze a team with an eye toward the playoffs.

RAMS 30, GIANTS 13