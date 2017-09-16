Josh Rosen's first interception of season gives Memphis a 41-31 lead

Josh Rosen finally had a pass intercepted. And it was costly.

Facing a third and 19, Rosen had plenty of time. He unloaded a pass across his body that was intercepted by Memphis' Tim Hart, who returned it 60 yards for a touchdown that has extended the Tigers' lead to 41-31 with 6:58 left in the third quarter.

Rosen had 11 touchdown passes without an interception before that turnover.