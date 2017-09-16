Sports

Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown pass gives Memphis a three-point lead

Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.

Josh Rosen's third TD pass gives UCLA a 45-41 lead over Memphis

Ben Bolch

UCLA needed to drive 99 yards for a touchdown.

It didn't take the Bruins long. Quarterback Josh Rosen completed all five passes, including a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Roberts to lift UCLA to a 45-41 lead over Memphis early in the fourth quarter.

Rosen has completed 28 of 43 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

