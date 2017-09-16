Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown pass gives Memphis a three-point lead
Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.
Josh Rosen's third TD pass gives UCLA a 45-41 lead over Memphis
|Ben Bolch
UCLA needed to drive 99 yards for a touchdown.
It didn't take the Bruins long. Quarterback Josh Rosen completed all five passes, including a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Roberts to lift UCLA to a 45-41 lead over Memphis early in the fourth quarter.
Rosen has completed 28 of 43 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.