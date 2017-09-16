Josh Rosen touchdown run gives UCLA a 24-20 lead late in second quarter

Josh Rosen has a fake handoff to go with his memorable fake spike. The UCLA quarterback acted like he was going to give the ball to Bolu Olorunfunmi before keeping it himself for a one-yard touchdown run that has given the Bruins a 24-20 lead over Memphis late in the second quarter.

Rosen has completed 17 of 27 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Olorunfunmi has 58 yards rushing in nine carries, putting him on pace to give UCLA its first 100-yard individual rushing game since 2015.