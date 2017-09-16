Sports

Live updates: USC vs. Texas

No. 4 USC (2-0) faces Texas (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

Trojans looking to stick with smash-mouth style against Longhorns

Zach Helfand
USC running back Ronald Jones II (25) celebrates a touchdown against Stanford with offensive linemen Toa Lobendahn (50) and Chuma Edoga (70) during the second half on Sept. 9. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
USC running back Ronald Jones II (25) celebrates a touchdown against Stanford with offensive linemen Toa Lobendahn (50) and Chuma Edoga (70) during the second half on Sept. 9. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

USC reprised a classic late in the third quarter of its opener two weeks ago. With two men in the backfield, the Trojans’ center and right guard pulled to the left side, forming the core of a phalanx of blockers. The running back swept in behind them.

USC was essentially running John McKay’s offensive staple, student-body right — only to the left.

“In honor to Coach McKay, that’ll never leave the playbook,” Trojans coach Clay Helton said.

It didn’t work out very well. A defensive lineman penetrated before center Nico Falah could get in position, and the defender gobbled up Velus Jones in the backfield. The play lost seven yards.

USC found more success with its own, updated scheme the next week against Stanford.

The Trojans’ running game torched the Cardinal, bullies of the Pac-12 Conference for the past decade, for 307 yards. USC’s offense lost yards on just one, non-kneel-down play, a one-yard sack of quarterback Sam Darnold. It was a dominant showing.

Read more

USC vs. Texas: How the teams match up in a rematch of the 2006 Rose Bowl Game

Zach Helfand
Texas' Malik Jefferson (46) and DeShon Elliott, right, help take down San Jose State's Tyler Nevens on Sept. 9. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)
Texas' Malik Jefferson (46) and DeShon Elliott, right, help take down San Jose State's Tyler Nevens on Sept. 9. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)

No. 4 USC (2-0) vs. Texas (1-1)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: Fox. Radio: 710

Marquee matchup

USC running backs Ronald Jones II and Stephen Carr against Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson: Jones and Carr have been perhaps college football’s best running back duo. They’ve been difficult to tackle: Of Jones’ 275 rushing yards, 213 have come after contact, according to Trojans running backs coach Deland McCullough. Jefferson was a freshman All-American two seasons ago, an All-Big 12 selection last season and is Texas’ best defender.

Read more

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°