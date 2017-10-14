No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in conference) hosts Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a Pac-12 game at the Coliseum at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the game.
Utah looks like it'll start Troy Williams, with Tyler Huntley out
|Zach Helfand
There’s about 45 minutes to kickoff, and Utah’s starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is not participating in warmups. That means Utah will likely start Troy Williams for a second week in a row. Huntley has missed time with a shoulder injury.
The last time USC saw Williams, last season, he had the best game of his career. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for another score. He also led Utah on a 93-yard game-winning drive with seconds left.