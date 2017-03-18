Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 5: Jacobs shows life, but GGG wins close round

Strong rights again to start the round for GGG. Golovkin looks to be taking charge of the fight.

Jacobs seems to be switching to southpaw for some reason. Methodical approach now by GGG landing his right jab.

Jacobs' left and a combo in the last minute is the best he's looked in a couple of rounds. Strong right by Golovkin knocked Jacobs back and a strong flurry at the end gives GGG the round.

L.A. Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (Golovkin 48-46)