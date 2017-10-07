Corey Seager says his sore right elbow is 'OK'

Corey Seager said his sore right elbow is doing “OK”. One game into a postseason he hopes will last four more weeks, he is managing the elbow pain that has hampered him since mid-August and will likely require off-season examination.

“Just figuring out how to rest it, figuring out how to just maintain,” Seager said. “The trainers and strength coaches have been fantastic with helping put a plan together and staying to the plan and maintaining it, basically.”

Seager, the Dodgers’ star second-year shortstop, missed eight starts at the start of September because of the elbow. He and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts have battled about how much rest the situation required.

Roberts acknowledged that Seager might disagree, but argued the Dodgers did “a great job” balancing Seager’s starts.

“He would play 162 games if he could,” Roberts said.

Seager wound up hitting only .179 in September, by far his worst performance in a month this season. He did record a three-hit night in the Oct. 1 season finale, and then reached base three times in Friday’s National League Division Series opener.

“It was just more of trying to keep him strong through October,” Roberts said. “The communication with Corey was very clear. Maybe not agreeable at all times, but it was clear from our perspective. The way he swung the bat over the last week before the season ended, and obviously yesterday — he swung the bat very well. So I think it was a good thing.

Despite the soreness and the time off, Seager said he desired to alter nothing within his swing.

“That was the thing from the start, to not change mechanics and hurt something else,” Seager said. “Just maintain the pain. Maintain the pain to where it's okay to go out and play, it’s not an issue and it's not too much to handle.”