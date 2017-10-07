Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead after top of first on Paul Goldschmidt's homer

Paul Goldschmidt round the bases after hitting a two-run homerun off Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill.

Here we go. Game 2 is underway. Will Rich Hill reverse his pattern of poor play against Arizona this season? Pull up a chair and let's find out.

David Peralta leads things off and fouls to third.

A.J. Pollock walks on a full-count putch that was actually a strike.

Paul Goldschmidt homered to DEEP left. And just like that, Arizona leads 2-0.

J.D. Martinez flied out to deep center.

Daniel Descalso walked.

Chris Iannetta struck out swinging.