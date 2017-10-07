NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead after top of first on Paul Goldschmidt's homer
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 2 is underway. Will Rich Hill reverse his pattern of poor play against Arizona this season? Pull up a chair and let's find out.
David Peralta leads things off and fouls to third.
A.J. Pollock walks on a full-count putch that was actually a strike.
Paul Goldschmidt homered to DEEP left. And just like that, Arizona leads 2-0.
J.D. Martinez flied out to deep center.
Daniel Descalso walked.
Chris Iannetta struck out swinging.