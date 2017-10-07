Dodger fan Richard Lomeli has more pins than a bowling alley

Richard Lomeli and some of the pins he designed.

Richard "R-Lo" Lomeli hopes his T-shirt will bring the Dodgers a little luck tonight in Game 2 of their National League Division Series matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 39-year-old graphic designer from East Los Angeles wore a shirt bearing the image of Jobu, the voodoo doll from the 1989 movie "Major League." During the Dodgers' abysmal 1-16 stretch a few weeks ago, someone brought a Jobu statue into the dugout.

But tonight, Lomeli was feeling good before the Dodgers took the field.

"Postseason is what you live for," he said.

Lomeli wore carried a backpack covered in pins he designed: A Jobu, of course. A freeway sign that said Kershaw 710 because 7:10 pm is when the Dodgers ace usually takes the mound. A michelada. A nacho helmet.

Lomeli grew up a Dodger fan. His dad was an usher for the team for 30 years, dating back to when the Dodgers played at the Coliseum. He was in the stadium when Kirk Gibson hit the game-winning home run in he 1988 World Series.

And he still feels like this year's team stands out and that Manager Dave Roberts has done a good job getting the team to gel.

"I think this is our year," he said. "It feels special. The team chemistry is coming together. It's a family. They're fighting for each their."

He thinks the Dodgers will leave Los Angeles this weekend with two wins.

If they lose early in the playoffs? It'll be a "punch in the gut."

"But when i bleed Dodger Blue," he said. "I'll be ready come Spring Training."