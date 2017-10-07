It's nervous time for Dodgers fans

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Dodgers' lead cut to two runs after the Diamondbacks scored three, Omar Hernandez, 25, of East L.A., stood in the right field loge section, sweating bullets.

"I'm nervous right now," he said. "I'm sweating. It was a rough inning."

He's been a baseball fan all his life. And he's a stressed man, thanks to playoff baseball.

"I know it's not over until the last out," he said. "These last few years have been heartbreakers."

He was at the game with his best buddy since childhood, Steven Toro, 26, of East L.A. Hernandez got his friend into baseball.

It was Toro's first playoff game. Tonight, he said, the raucous crowd was making a difference in the game and doing their job, screaming and cheering.

"We're here to distract the other team, to disrupt with our noise," Toro said. "We're here to take over the game."

Toro was tickled by the atmosphere. This is "our community at its finest," he said.

At the end of the inning, after Logan Forsythe scored a run, Hernandez's demeanor had changed.

"We're gonna win the World Series!" he said.