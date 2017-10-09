Somebody guard the pool! Dodgers are headed to the NLCS

It's closing time, time for Kenley Jansen.

Gregor Blanco, pinch-hitting in the pitcher's spot, strikes out on four pitches.

David Peralta grounds a single just past the diving Corey Seager.

Ketel Marte grounds back to Jansen. Peralta takes second base.

One out away.

Standing in the way of Dodgers' appearance in National League Championship Series: MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt.

It's power vs. power.

Goldschmidt in his career against Jansen: four for 20 with one run batted in.

Goldschmidt has one home run already in the series. He had 36 during the regular season.

With the count 2-2, Goldschmidt fouls off a couple of tough pitches, then holds up with a check swing on a cutter.

Full count.

And Jansen strikes him out with another cutter.

Dodgers are headed to the NLCS.

Somebody guard the pool!