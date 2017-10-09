Dodgers leave bases loaded in third; still lead, 1-0

Chris Taylor pops out to Paul Goldschmidt in foul territory on the first pitch. First easy out of the game for Greinke.

Back to the norm against Corey Seager. Yet another full count, and then ball four. Seager has walked in both plate appearances.

Justin Turner singles to center on a two-strike pitch, moving Seager to third.

Cody Bellinger continues to struggle, popping out to shallow left on the first pitch.

Yasiel Puig continues to show great plate discipline. He works a walk. Greinke has already thrown 70 pitches.

Austin Barnes, first-pitch swinging, is retired on a chopper to short.