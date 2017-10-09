Potential insurance run is thrown out at the plate in top of 9th

Archie Bradley, the Diamondbacks' top reliever, starts his third inning of work.

Chris Taylor flies out to center field.

Corey Seager flies out to right field.

Justin Turner singles to center field, and that will be all for Bradley.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin, normally a starter, is on to pitch to the left-handed-hitting Cody Bellinger.

So Arizona manager Torey Lovullo wasn't kidding when he said it was all pitching hands on deck for this one.

Bellinger dumps a hit just inside the left-field line in shallow left field. David Peralta makes a sliding try at a great catch, but the ball falls just off the end of his glove. However, Peralta recovers to make a strong throw to home plate, cutting down Turner trying to score all the way from first.