Kentucky Derby Field: 11. Battle of Midway

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm

Morning Line: 30-1

How he got here: Finished second in the Santa Anita Derby.

Why he’ll win: He’s never run a bad race, having won twice and finished second and third in four starts. Jockey Flavien Prat, one of the best young jockeys, should improve on his performance on the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks. Horse is on his way up.

Why he’ll lose: Very lightly raced. Comes out of a Santa Anita Derby that had an extremely slow time.