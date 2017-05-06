Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 4. Untrapped
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Owner: Michael Langford
Morning Line: 30-1
How he got here: He finished second in the Risen Star at the Fair Grounds and third in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn.
Why he’ll win: He’s won at Churchill Downs, in a maiden race as a 2-year-old, so he likes the surface. If the track comes up wet, bettors will give extra weight to his second-place finish in the LeComte over the slop. He also returns to his regular rider Ricardo Santana Jr.
Why he’ll lose: Hasn’t won since his maiden triumph in November. A sixth in the Arkansas Derby with Mike Smith aboard doesn’t bring confidence.