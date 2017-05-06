Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 2. Thunder Snow
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Owners: Godolphin Racing
Morning Line: 20-1
How he got here: Automatic qualifier by winning the UAE Derby in Dubai.
Why he’ll win: He’s won his last three races, all graded stakes. He’s won $1,627,541, second only to Classic Empire in this field. Since he hasn’t raced in the U.S. we really don’t know how well — or poorly — he can perform.
Why he’ll lose: Foreign horses traditionally don’t do well in the Kentucky Derby. The 100,000-plus people cheering can be unnerving for a horse in a different environment.