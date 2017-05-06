Kentucky Derby Field: 2. Thunder Snow

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Owners: Godolphin Racing

Morning Line: 20-1

How he got here: Automatic qualifier by winning the UAE Derby in Dubai.

Why he’ll win: He’s won his last three races, all graded stakes. He’s won $1,627,541, second only to Classic Empire in this field. Since he hasn’t raced in the U.S. we really don’t know how well — or poorly — he can perform.

Why he’ll lose: Foreign horses traditionally don’t do well in the Kentucky Derby. The 100,000-plus people cheering can be unnerving for a horse in a different environment.