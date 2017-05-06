Kentucky Derby odds with about two hours to go

Here are the odds as of 4:30 EDT for the Kentucky Derby. The morning line odds are in parentheses so you can see which horses are getting more or less action than expected.

1. Lookin at Lee (20-1) 30-1

2. Thunder Snow (20-1) 16-1

3. Fast and Accurate (50-1) 37-1

4. Untrapped (30-1) 58-1

5. Always Dreaming (5-1) 9-2

6. State of Honor (30-1) 52-1

7. Girvin (15-1) 22-1

8. Hence (15-1) 15-1

9. Irap (20-1) 38-1

10. Gunnevera (15-1) 10-1

11. Battle of Midway (30-1) 37-1

12. Sonneteer (50-1) 35-1

13. J Boys Echo (20-1) 46-1

14. Classic Empire (4-1) 7-1

15. McCraken (5-1) 6-1

16. Tapwrit (20-1) 26-1

17. Irish War Cry (6-1) 5-1

18. Gormley (15-1) 21-1

19. Practical Joke (20-1) 30-1

20. Patch (30-1) 13-1